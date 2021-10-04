Karbala: Ziyarat by proxy on behalf of more than sixty thousand visitors

Mr Haider Talib Abdul Amir, the head of the aforementioned division, said, “The Sayed servants at the al-Abbas’s holy shrine were honored to perform this Ziyarat, which was performed at the two holy shrines of Imam al-Hussayn and his brother Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon them both).”

Abdul Amir added, “There was a wide time to announce this Ziyarat, so that it could receive the largest possible number of registered visitors, most of whom were from the following countries: (Iraq, Iran, Lebanon, Pakistan, Russia, USA, UK, India, KSA, Sweden, Canada, Kuwait, Malaysia, Australia, Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Germany, Iceland, Austria, Greece, Netherlands, Tunisia, Denmark, Norway, Qatar, Belgium, Morocco, Afghanistan, Oman, Ecuador, Brazil, Argentina, Switzerland, Nigeria, Ghana, Yemen, Indonesia, Italy, Spain, France, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Finland, China, Ireland, Hong Kong, Japan, UAE, and Sudan).

He concluded: “Preparations are currently underway to launch an expanded campaign to perform the Ziyarat by proxy on the martyrdom anniversary of the Holy Prophet Mohammad (Allah’s prayers be upon him and upon his holy Household) on the 28th of Safar, through the same page on the Al-Kafeel Network.”