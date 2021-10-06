Karbala: More than one million meals provided by al-Abbas’s (A.S) Holy Shrine to Arbaeen pilgrims

SHAFAQNA- Alkafeel: The host restaurant department of the al-Abbas’s (p) Holy Shrine indicated that the number of meals distributed during the period of the Ziyarat Arba’een is 1.217.457 meals distributing by following preventive measures from the first days of the Ziyarat, through four external outlets designated for this purpose.

The head of the department, Engineer Adel Al-Hamami, stated to the al-Kafeel Network: “The most important characteristic of the food services provided by the host restaurant to the visitors is that it is the first to start the honor of this service, since the service processions in the first days of the Ziyarat were getting ready for the Ziyarat service. And therefore the host restaurant started to provide its services to visitors who arrived early and continued until the last visitor left Karbala, as our distribution of meals continued until Safar 21 at the rate of three meals a day divided into (breakfast, lunch and dinner), interspersed with intermediate meals such as fruits, juices, water and others, taking into account all preventive measures being taken In order to preserve the safety of the staffs and those with them from among the volunteers and the safety of the distinguished visitors. ”

He added: “The meals that were distributed took an upward trend, especially during the peak days of the Ziyarat. The distribution was done through four outlets; three out of the shrine and one inside; which is the host restaurant hall.”

Al-Hamami asserted: “The host restaurant took an organized approach in the process and mechanism of distribution by organizing queues, and dividing them into queues for men and others for women.”

He pointed out that: “The distributed meals included not only the visitors, but also the security forces and the volunteers who came to participate in the plan of the al-Abbas’s (p) Holy Shrine.”

He concluded: “The host restaurant participated in supplying the staff of the service complexes in the host of the two holy shrines, the host of the al-Abbas’s holy shrine, and the service procession of Umm al-Baneen (peace be upon her), with a number of our staffs to prepare the meals offered to visitors.”