What did the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) say about Imam Hassan (AS)?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated one day the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) was watching children playing and he looked at his eldest grandson Hassan ibn Ali (AS) lovingly and embraced and kissed him and said: Hassan is from me and I am from Hassan; Allah (SWT) will like whoever likes him (Imam Hassan (AS)) [1]. In another narration, the Prophet (PBUH) said: Whoever likes to look at the Master of the youths of the heaven, look at Hassan ibn Ali (AS) [2].

