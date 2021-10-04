https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/imam-hassan-4.jpg 127 300 Abbas2 Abbas2 https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/new-logo-s-en-moharam.png Abbas2 Abbas22021-10-04 14:55:112021-10-04 14:55:11What did the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) say about Imam Hassan (AS)?
What did the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) say about Imam Hassan (AS)?
SHAFAQNA – It is narrated one day the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) was watching children playing and he looked at his eldest grandson Hassan ibn Ali (AS) lovingly and embraced and kissed him and said: Hassan is from me and I am from Hassan; Allah (SWT) will like whoever likes him (Imam Hassan (AS)) [1]. In another narration, the Prophet (PBUH) said: Whoever likes to look at the Master of the youths of the heaven, look at Hassan ibn Ali (AS) [2].
[1] A’ayanul Shia, Seyyed Mohsen Amin, Vol. 1, Page 564.
[2] A’alamul Wara Be’a’alamul Hoda, Fadhl ibn Hassan Tabarsi, Page 211.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!