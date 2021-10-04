What are the first questions asked from the believers on the Day of Judgement according to the Prophet of Islam (PBUH)?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) who said: When the Day of Judgment arrives; the servants of God do not put a step forward unless four questions are asked from them, these questions are:

In which way have they spent their lives? In which way have they spent their time when they were young? How have they earned their income and in which way they spent it? To what level/degree have they made their lives compatible with the life style of Ahlul Bayt (AS) [1]?

[1] Biharul Anwaar, Vol. 74, Page 162.