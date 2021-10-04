Date :Monday, October 4th, 2021 | Time : 17:27 |ID: 233331 | Print

Amirabdollahian urges speeding up of revitalizing Iran-Armenia transit roads

SHAFAQNA-IRNA:  Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian on Monday said that the project of revitalizing Iran-Armenia transit roads will be quickly implemented.

During a joint press conference with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan, Amirabdollahian termed the talks as fruitful and constructive.

Both sides agreed to boost cooperation in all areas of economy, politics, culture, and tourism, he noted.

The countries will witness further progress in mutual ties in the coming weeks, he further noted.

Armenia’s Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan arrived in Tehran on Monday for a working trip to meet senior Iranian officials.

Iran’s neighbors are in dire condition, especially due to the presence of Zionists and terrorists in parts of the region, he pointed out.

Iran will not allow some foreign states to affect its relations with the neighbors, including Armenia, he added.

“Our region will by no means put up with new excessive demands,” he said, noting that the problems of the region must be resolved by regional states without any outsiders’ intervention.

