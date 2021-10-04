Video:41st Arbaeen Procession in London

SHAFAQNA- A group of lovers of Ahlal-Bayt (A.S) held a mourning march in London, UK, to commemorate Arbaeen 2020.

Arbaeen Procession in London is largest peaceful Muslim gathering in Europe. It is held each year and tries to replicate the worlds largest peaceful gathering that takes place in Karbala, Iraq each year on the day of Arbaeen.

This year despite the COVID-19 pandemic, millions have taken part in the procession, commemorating Imam Hussein (AS) and his family’s sacrifice and evoking their message, according to Press TV.