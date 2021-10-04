Some Yazidi women remained in captivity by ISIS

SHAFAQNA– Despite the end of ISIS’s territorial rule, a significant number of Yazidi women are still being held captive by the terrorist group.

The New York Times wrote in a report in this regard: Seven years after the beginning of the mass kidnapping of Yazidi women by ISIS, no one still knows the fate of 3,000 members of this Iraqi religious minority.

According to the newspaper, although most of these people are presumed dead or killed, it is thought that hundreds of them are still alive and are being held captive by ISIS in Syria or Turkey.

In another part of the report, it is emphasized that the families of some of these people were aware of their whereabouts and even contacted them or their raptors, but for their release they need financial support and the attention of the supporting countries and parties.

It is worth mentioning that after the announcement of its self-proclaimed government, ISIS carried out a large-scale genocide against the Yazidi tribe in parts of Iraq and Syria, killing more than 3,000 of them in a few days and 6,000 others were enslaved, who were mostly young women and girls.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English