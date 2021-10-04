Iranian FM: We define a new project on reviving transit road with Armenia

SHAFAQNA- The Iranian Foreign Minister said: “The critical situation in the Caucasus and the presence of Israelis and terrorists in this region is of serious concern to us.”

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said at a joint press conference with his Armenian counterpart at noon on Monday after the first round of talks between the Iranian and Armenian foreign ministers: “We had good talks with the Armenian Foreign Minister in Tehran.” The relations between Iran and Armenia are constructive and growing. In the last 20 days, we have consulted and talked three times together in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan, in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly and in Tehran.

“During today’s talks between the two countries, we agreed to expand relations between the two countries in addition to political relations in various fields of economy, tourism and trade. In these consultations, we drew and finalized the new roadmap of the two countries,” he said.

The Iranian Foreign Minister also stated that trade and operation of the transit route of the two countries was one of the topics discussed by the officials of the two countries in this meeting, adding: We have defined a new project on the revitalization of the transit road and the movement of trailers and trucks between the two countries, which will be finalized and operational soon.

He said that in the coming weeks, God willing, we will see more vitality in the relations between the two countries in various fields. In another part of his speech, he referred to the current situation in a part of the Caucasus region and said: The critical situation in the Caucasus and the presence of Israelis and terrorists in part of this region are of serious concern to us.

Amir Abdullahian continued: ‌ We will not allow some foreign interference to affect our relations with our neighbors, including Azerbaijan.

“It should be noted that, given the current situation, our region will not tolerate any new extravagance at all,” he said.

The Iranian Foreign Minister continued: ‌The existing problems in the region should be resolved by the countries of the region without foreign intervention.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English