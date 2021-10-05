What is the ruling if after performing Salaat it is realized that the worshipper’s clothes are Najis? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about performing Salaat/Salaah with Najis (unclean) Clothes.

Question: If after performing Salaat the worshipper (the one who performs Salaat) realizes that his/her clothes were Najis, is the Salaat invalid (Batel) and must it be performed again?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: If it is realized after the Salaat, the Salaat is correct. But if knew it is Najis beforehand and forgot about it, and performed Salaat regardless; that Salaat is Batel (invalid).

Source: khamenei.ir