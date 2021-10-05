https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/fatwa.jpg 300 300 Abbas2 Abbas2 https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/new-logo-s-en-moharam.png Abbas2 Abbas22021-10-05 09:45:352021-10-05 09:45:35What is the ruling if after performing Salaat it is realized that the worshipper’s clothes are Najis? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer
What is the ruling if after performing Salaat it is realized that the worshipper's clothes are Najis? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei's answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about performing Salaat/Salaah with Najis (unclean) Clothes.
Question: If after performing Salaat the worshipper (the one who performs Salaat) realizes that his/her clothes were Najis, is the Salaat invalid (Batel) and must it be performed again?
The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: If it is realized after the Salaat, the Salaat is correct. But if knew it is Najis beforehand and forgot about it, and performed Salaat regardless; that Salaat is Batel (invalid).
Source: khamenei.ir
