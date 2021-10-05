Date :Tuesday, October 5th, 2021 | Time : 09:49 |ID: 233373 | Print

What are the indicators of a true Islamic society according to Imam Hassan (AS)?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the second Shia Imam, Hassan Ibn Ali (AS) who said: Establish bond/union with each other, and be kind and have mercy on each other, as well as be kind brethren with each other; as Allah (SWT) has commanded you [1]. According to this Hadith, the infallible Imam (AS) explained to Muslims that Allah (SWT) ordered the believers to be united and kind to each other, and obeying Divine Order is a must for any believer.

[1] Osul Kafi, Vol. 2, Page 175.

