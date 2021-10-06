Statesmanship of Imam Hasan (A.S) kept Kufa in peace despite all its differences and mistrust

SHAFAQNA- The life of Imam Hasan (A.S) was both eventful and full of lessons, and yet the significance of his role seems to have been ignored, forgotten, or eclipsed. Imam Hasan’s (A.S) ethics were excellent examples for people. So everyone respected him. Everyone loved him when he associated with him. When his friend or his enemy heard him talking or delivering a speech, he was sorry that he (Imam Hasan (A.S)) would end his talking or his speech.

The fact that no major conflicts or clashes took place in the disturbed political and economic conditions of Kufa during the brief caliphate period of Imam Hasan (A.S) shows a great success of his brief caliphate period and reflects his great qualities of cool political planning and statesman-like policies. As a true caliph, it was the statesmanship of the Imam (A.S) which kept Kufa in peace under his centralized effective control, despite all its differences and mistrust.

The sound political planning of Imam Al-Mujtaba (A.S) was visible from the very day when the people wanted to pay allegiance to him. He had permitted them the allegiance on the specific condition that they would make peace with the one with whom he would do so and would fight one who would fight against him. Due to this stand of the Imam (A.S), Kufa remained united and peaceful, and he maintained a neutral position between those wanting to fight and the seekers of peace.

Declaring the Holy Book and the Sunnah as the basis of allegiance, he demonstrated a practical proof for being the grandson of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) as well as his true caliph. There is no doubt that the Holy Prophet (PBUH) commanded the people to follow the Holy Book and Sunnah and used to make it clear to them that the solution of all their problems lay in following the same.

It cannot be denied that the Holy Book and the Sunnah contain the commands for war as well as peace and it is for the Imam and the caliph of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) to decide as to when to fight and when to make peace. The people must follow the Imam in either case.

After assuming the office of caliph, the first step that Imam Hasan (A.S) took was that he raised the salary of the soldiers by 100 Dirham each. Before him, the leader of the faithful had done the same at the time of the Camel war, while he did it at the time of becoming the caliph. Subsequently all the caliphs followed him in this respect.

Though the raise in the salary of soldiers has always been considered as strengthening the fighting spirit of the soldiers, particularly at the critical moment of war, yet the grandson of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), by doing so, did not intend to wage war immediately. Rather, he wanted to revive the morale of the Iraqi army which had been adversely affected during the earlier years due to internal conflicts.

He might have taken other steps as well to restore the military strength of the victorious forces, but that is not known to us. However, the fact that he directed his urgent attention at these issues while facing a dangerous enemy reflects his full command over the prevailing conditions.

On Imam Hasan’s (A.S) emerging as the true Islamic Caliph, whose allegiance was taken by all the governed areas, Muawiya had felt aggrieved. He had strongly reacted against the caliphate of the Imam (A.S) as it was beyond his imagination that the Muslims, who had always been voicing differences on the issue of caliphate, would collectively accept Imam Hassan (A.S) as the caliph, especially in a city like Kufa where he had considerable influence.

There is no doubt that the writers of various schools of thought, and those having different ideas, have expressed varied opinions about the peace treaty of Imam Hasan (A.S). Contradictory views and controversies raised by them, which reflect a biased opinion, have made the reality obscure. As a result, the treaty has become historically and politically vague.

Therefore, it is necessary that the old and reliable Islamic record should be presented to the intelligentsia, so that they may refer to it before reaching a true conclusion and any doubt or misgiving may not remain. “When he (Imam Hasan (A.S)) reached the area of Sabaat, he noticed a sort of helplessness and dejection in his army about war. So he stayed there. In a sermon to his army he said: ‘O men, in my heart I do not see any evil whatsoever from any Muslim. I will protect your rights just like those of my own. I have an opinion about you which you should not oppose. It is that the unity and agreement which you do not like is better than the dissension and disagreement which you like, especially when I notice that the majority among you are avoiding to fight and trying to keep away from it. I have made up my mind not to force you to do something which you do not like …’ and when Imam Hasan (A.S) saw unwillingness and weakness among his forces, he sent a message to Abdullah bin ‘Amir that he was ready for a conditional treaty.

The historian Ibn Athir quotes the narrations of Tabari. Apart from that, he also refers to the historical sermon of Imam Hasan Al-Mujtaba (A.S) in which while addressing his army, the Imam (A.S) had warned them of the dangers of peace and had given them the choice between war against Muawiya and peace. When they had chosen peace, then the Imam (A.S) decided in its favour. After the Peace Treaty had been concluded, Al-Hasan, peace be on him, came back to Medina to stay there. So his house became as a second Haram (a sacred sanctuary) for people to visit.

Through these two sacred places (Al-Hasan’s (AS) house and Medina), al-Hasan, peace be on him, became the rise of guidance. He was the stronghold of knowledge and shelter of Muslims. Meanwhile there were many knowledgeable people all around him. Anyhow such knowledgeable people were the students of Al-Hussain (A.S). So they learned knowledge from him and reported it on his authority. Allah (SWT) granted Al-Hasan (A.S) plentiful knowledge and a high social position in the hearts of Muslims. Thus he (Al-Hssan (A.S)) was able to guide the community, to lead Muslims spiritually, to correct the Islamic beliefs, and to unify the people of monotheism.

Sources:

