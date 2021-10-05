Najaf Ashraf & Imam Ali’s (A.S) shrine on anniversary of demise of Prophet (PBUH)+ Photos

SHAFAQNA- Pilgrims from different cities of Iraq and Arab and Islamic countries will commemorate the anniversary of the demise of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) tomorrow (Wednesday) 28th Safar.

Currently, millions of pilgrims are on their way to Najaf Ashraf province to visit the holy shrine of Ali ibn Abi Talib (A.S) on the anniversary of the demise of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and offer their condolences to the Commander of the Faithful (A.S).

Meanwhile, Najaf Ashraf province has prepared a security plan and services to welcome the pilgrims. An official holiday has been announced on Wednesday for this occasion.

Najaf Governor Luay al-Yassiry said: The focus of the project, which will involve more than 20,000 staff from the two Ministries of Defense and Interior, is intelligence efforts and pre-emptive operations to secure the province and surrounding areas, as well as the roads leading to it. Is. In addition, the entry of pilgrims to the holy shrine of Amir al-Mu’minin (A.S) will be facilitated.

He added: “The special security plan for the demise of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) will be accompanied by another service plan in which all departments affiliated to the governorate of Najaf and Astan Quds Alavi will participate.”

Al-Yassiry reminded: Astan Quds Alavi has prepared several places to welcome pilgrims, the most important of which is the courtyard of Lady Fatimah (S.A), which has a capacity of 30,000 pilgrims.

Meanwhile, Salam Neema, the information officer of the Najaf Health Department, said: “The department has prepared an emergency health plan to welcome pilgrims, which includes two parts: The first part includes the medical department and the deployment of medical staff and ambulances in the places of gathering of pilgrims in the two cities of Najaf and Kufa and the roads leading to the shrine of Imam Ali (A.S).”

He added: “The second part of this plan is preventive and includes field visits to markets and grocery stores to ensure their health status and includes the distribution of brochures among pilgrims, which warn against the use of masks and the observance of health protocols.

Fateh Al-Kermani, a member of the custodianship of Astan Quds Alavi, also said in this regard: Imam Ali’s (A.S) holy shrine continues to host pilgrims and provide rest places for them and coordinate with health departments and the municipality in order to provide the necessary field services to pilgrims in Najaf province.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English