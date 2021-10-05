Syrian Deputy FM: Saudi Arabia & Iran are region main players

SHAFAQNA- Saudi Arabia and Iran are the two main players in the region, said the Syrian Assistant Foreign and Expatriates Minister.

“Saudi Arabia and Iran are the two main players in the region, and good relations between the countries in the region will lead to stability in it,” Ayman Sousan said.

He added: “Certain conditions in Syria have raised the level of relations with Saudi Arabia to the current situation, but Damascus has never been hostile to anyone and has not taken any action against anyone. Syria looks to the future and does not treat its brothers with the logic of hatred.”

Noting that the next stage is the restoration of Syria’s relations with the Arab countries, Sousan added: “There are announced and unannounced contacts with the brotherly Arab countries, and all of them will lead to the improvement of the situation in the Arab countries, and through it they can gain the power to defend themselves and their rights and any foreign interference.”

The Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister stated: “The plan they prepared for Syria failed, and the changes that are taking place in the level of relations between Syria and other countries are a new sign that the situation is changing.”

He stressed: “The United States sees the region as Israel does, but the final word is on Syria and its allies.”

“The Russian partners and the Iranian brothers are contributing to the victory over terrorism, and the role of the Lebanese resistance in supporting the Syrian Arab army cannot be ignored,” Sousan said.

