Amnesty: 13 Hazara Muslims killed by Taliban in Daykundi

SHAFAQNA- Taliban killed 13 Hazara Muslims, including a 17-year-old girl, in Afghanistan’s Daykundi province , according to Amnesty International.

The killings happened in Kahor village of Khidir district on 30 August. Eleven of the victims were former members of the Afghan National Defence Security Forces (ANDSF), and two were civilians.

According to eyewitness testimony gathered by Amnesty International, the Taliban extrajudicially executed nine of the ANDSF members after they had surrendered, killings that appear to be war crimes. Two civilians were killed as they attempted to flee, including a 17-year-old girl shot when the Taliban opened fire on a crowd of people, Amnesty mentioned.

Shortly after the fall of Kabul, Amnesty International said that Taliban massacred nine ethnic Hazara men after taking control of Ghazni province.Six of the men were shot and three were tortured to death, including one man who was strangled with his own scarf and had his arm muscles sliced off.