France: 330,000 children victims of sex abuse in Catholic Church since 1950

The independent commission urged the church to take strong action, denouncing its “faults” and “silence.” It also called on the Catholic Church to help compensate the victims, notably in cases that are too old to prosecute via French courts.

The report made a “minimum estimate” of between 2,900 and 3,200 sexual abusers of children who operated in the French catholic church since 1950, yet it said only a handful of cases had prompted disciplinary action under canonical law, let alone criminal prosecution.

François Devaux, who set up the victims’ association La Parole Libérée, told church representatives at the public presentation of the report: “You must pay for all these crimes.” He added: “You are a disgrace to our humanity … In this hell there have been abominable mass crimes … but there has been even worse, betrayal of trust, betrayal of morale, betrayal of children.” He accused the church of cowardice and condemned a “deviant system”, saying what was needed was a comprehensive response under a new “Vatican III” council led by Pope Francis, according to The Guardian.

Pope Francis expressed gratitude towards victims for having the courage to come forward. “First of all his thoughts go to the victims, with great sorrow, for their wounds,” a Vatican statement said. “(His thoughts go to) the Church of France, so that, in the awareness of this terrible reality … it may embark on a path of redemption.”

The head of the French conference of bishops, Eric de Moulins-Beaufort, said the church was shamed. Calling the report a “bombshell”, he asked for forgiveness and promised to act, Reuters reported.