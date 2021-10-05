Iran’s humanitarian aids plane lands in Kabul

This was the fifth batch of Iran-provided aids to Afghanistan which was submitted to the Taliban officials by Iran’s Chargé D’affaires in Afghanistan.

The consignment contains food and sanitary materials delivered by Iran’s Red Crescent Society to be distributed among Afghan people in need, according to Iran’s Embassy in Kabul.

The fourth batch of Iran’s aid to Afghanistan was transferred through ground border to Afghanistan yesterday, while three other cargoes were carried by plane.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has always been besides Afghan people and have hosted millions of Afghan refugees for decades.