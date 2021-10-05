Yemeni Lawmakers urge UNSC to stop Saudi-led coalition’s crimes

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: Yemeni lawmakers are calling on the United Nations Security Council to break its silence and put an end to atrocities against Yemeni people by the Saudi-led coalition.

The Yemeni parliament has denounced the international community’s silence on atrocities being committed by Saudi Arabia and its regional allies against Yemeni children, calling on the UN Security Council and other world bodies to take action to stop the violence, especially in the strategic province of Sa’ada and Ma’rib, where dozens of airstrikes are carried out on a daily basis.

The legislature, in an open session on Monday presided by Speaker Yahya Ali al-Ra’i, condemned statements by Permanent Representative of the United Kingdom to the United Nations Barbara Woodward at a UN Security Council session about the slight injuries of two Saudi children in a Yemeni retaliatory attack.

Woodward’s comments, he said, came as she ignored the killing and maiming of Yemeni children, especially in the provinces of Sa’ada and Ma’rib, where Saudi-led warplanes use internationally-banned US-made and British-built missiles to target residential neighborhoods.

The lawmakers called on the international community and freedom-loving people worldwide to assume their responsibilities, condemn the brutal crimes being perpetrated against the Yemeni nation, and pressure the Riyadh regime and its allies into cessation of their destructive military aggression.

They also demanded removal of the tight Saudi-blockade on Yemen, and reopening of all Yemeni ports and airports, particularly Hudaydah port and Sana’a International Airport.

Saudi-backed militants fail to strike Yemeni army positions in Ma’rib

Meanwhile, Saudi-sponsored militants loyal to Yemen’s former President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi have failed to strike the positions of Yemeni army forces and their allied fighters from Popular Committees in Yemen’s central province of Ma’rib.

Yemen’s al-Khabar al-Yemeni news website, citing local sources requesting not to be named, reported that the militants launched two ballistic missiles at Yemeni troops and their allies, but the projectiles missed their targets and landed in an open area.

Pro-Hadi military intelligence department sentences five officers to death

Separately, a pro-Hadi military department has sentenced five officers to death after Saudi mercenaries and Takfiri militants failed to prevent territorial gains by Yemeni army troops and fighters of the Popular Committees in the Sirwah district of Ma’rib Province.

Well-informed military sources in Ma’rib, requesting not to be named, said the so-called Military Intelligence Department has passed the rulings against the five people after they were charged with what was described as high treason.

Saudi Arabia, backed by the US and regional allies, launched the war on Yemen in March 2015, with the goal of bringing the government of former president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi back to power and crushing popular Ansarullah movement.

The war has left hundreds of thousands of Yemenis dead, and displaced millions more. It has also destroyed Yemen’s infrastructure and spread famine and infectious diseases.

Yemeni armed forces and allied Popular Committees, however, have grown steadily in strength against the Saudi invaders, and left Riyadh and its allies bogged down in the country.