Shia answers: Why do the Shia Muslims consider the Amr bil Maroof & Nahi Anil Munkar (Enjoining Good & Forbidding Evil) as one of the acts of worship?

One of the practical beliefs and obligations of Islam, which is jurisprudentially introduced as Furūʿ al-dīn (ancillaries of the religion), is the necessity of inviting others to do good deeds (Amr bil Maroof (Enjoining Good)) and preventing them from committing evil deeds (Nahi Anil Munkar (Forbidding Evil)). These two complementary rules are considered as the axes of social reform, deterrence and prevention of the spread of ugliness, that is, any misdeed that has negative individual or social effects. This is why the Holy Qur’an, emphasizing this principle, which is one of the founding and innovative principles of Islam, introduces one of the causes of the downfall of the Bani Isra’il as the absence of those who avoided enjoining what is good and forbidding what is evil in society:

“On those who disbelieve from among the children of Isra’il was a curse pronounced by Dawud and ‘Isa son of Maryam. All this because they disobeyed and used to cross the limits. They did not forbid each other from an evil they committed. Indeed, evil is what they have been doing.” (Surah Al-Ma’idah, Verses 78-79)

The reasons for the importance and necessity of the Amr bil Maroof & Nahi Anil Munkar (Enjoining Good & Forbidding Evil) are largely clear, but to enlighten the minds, we point out some of the most important of these reasons:

A) Sharia Obligation: According to verse 104 of Surah Ali ‘Imran, this act is considered as one of the religious obligations of Islam: “And let there be [arising] from you a nation inviting to [all that is] good, enjoining what is right and forbidding what is wrong.”

And the reason for this obligation is the necessity of eliminating ugliness and spreading goodness in society, Otherwise, due to the tendency of some people to follow the devil and escape from the human and moral framework, ugliness will spread and goodness will be destroyed, and this will be the beginning of the gradual fall of mankind into the abyss of destruction and corruption.

B) Social necessity: The spread of this religious obligation will have effects on society that the necessity of fulfilling them will make these two obligations (Amr bil Maroof & Nahi Anil Munkar) a social necessity, including:

1. Establishing Sharia and fighting the manifestations of corruption: This is why Imam Hussain (A.S) in his will addressed to Muhammad Hanafieh, introduces the Ashura movement to promote Amr bil Maroof & Nahi Anil Munkar: “Verily I revolted [against Yazīd] only to reform my grandfather’s nation. I want to enjoin the good and forbid the evil and take the course of my grandfather and father ʿAli ibn Abi Talibʿ.”

2. The necessity of expressing Islamic rules: One of the ways to develop Islamic principles in society is to express or remind the good and ugly to their fellow human beings. In verse 9 of the Surah Al-A’la (The Most High), it is stated: “So, extend advice (to people) if advice is useful.”

On this basis, reminding oneself and others can awaken the person involved in himself and his feelings or passions, refrain from ugliness, and encourage him to do good.

3. The necessity of continuous monitoring: Trying to justify and encourage others to the need for continuous individual and group monitoring of themselves and others to Amr bil Maroof & Nahi Anil Munkar, leads to the formation of a continuous public monitoring before the existence of a systematic monitoring. In this regard, the Holy Prophet (PBUH) said: “Bring yourself to account before you are taken to account (on the Day of Judgement), and, Weigh your deeds before your deeds are weighed.”