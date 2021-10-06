How did Imam Hassan (AS) show his courteous behaviour toward others?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated that the second Shia Imam, Hassan ibn Ali (AS) was sitting in a place, and as he wanted to stand up and leave, a poor man entered. Imam (AS) welcomed him and talked very kindly to him and then said: When you entered, I was just standing up to leave; will you give me permission to leave? That poor man replied: Yes; o’ the son of the Prophet (PBUH) [1].

