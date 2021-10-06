https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/imam-hassan-baqi.jpg 109 300 Abbas2 Abbas2 https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/new-logo-s-en-moharam.png Abbas2 Abbas22021-10-06 10:23:502021-10-06 10:24:30How did Imam Hassan (AS) show his courteous behaviour toward others?
How did Imam Hassan (AS) show his courteous behaviour toward others?
SHAFAQNA – It is narrated that the second Shia Imam, Hassan ibn Ali (AS) was sitting in a place, and as he wanted to stand up and leave, a poor man entered. Imam (AS) welcomed him and talked very kindly to him and then said: When you entered, I was just standing up to leave; will you give me permission to leave? That poor man replied: Yes; o’ the son of the Prophet (PBUH) [1].
[1] Ta’a’lim-e-Imam Hussain (AS), Sheikh Hassan Kafi, Page 32.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!