What is the value of guiding a person to true Islam according to the Prophet (PBUH)?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated that in the year 10 AH on the order of the Prophet of Islam (PBUH), Imam Ali (AS) with some others went to Yemen for the purpose of propagating and educating Islamic principles to the new Muslims of that area. At the time of leaving, the holy Prophet (PBUH) told Imam Ali (AS): If God guides one person because of you and saves that person from deviation, for you it is better than having all of the east and the west. In another words it is better than having the wealth of the entire world, and give it all in the way of Allah (SWT) [1].

[1] Kafi, Vol. 5, Page 36.