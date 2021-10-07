The Holy Prophet (PBUH) Courtyard in Imam Ridha’s (A.S) Shrine hosted passing away mourning ceremony for the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

Having an area of over 117 thousand square meters, the Holy Prophet (PBUH) Courtyard has become a center for mourning ceremonies for thousands of Shia and Sunni Muslims on passing away anniversary of the Prophet (PBUH) of Islam on 28th of Safar. Imam Reza’s (AS) holy shrine, measuring over one million square meters, has got nine courtyards the biggest of which is the Holy Prophet (PBUH) Courtyard which receives millions of Iranian and foreign pilgrims and visitors throughout the year.

The grand courtyard has been embellished with pure Islamic and Iranian architecture and hosts different routine and occasional programs every year. Six tall minarets and a very big porch known as Imam Mahdi (AJ) Porch add to the beauty of the courtyard. It is the meeting place for weekly Friday Prayer of people of Mashhad and has always been a platform for sermons on the life and conducts of the Prophet (PBUH) of Islam.