https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/15.jpg 675 900 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/new-logo-s-en-moharam.png asadian 2021-10-06 18:16:38 2021-10-06 18:23:43 Photos: Passing away commemoration of the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) & Imam Hassan's (A.S) martyrdom anniversary were held in Imam Ali's (A.S) holy shrine