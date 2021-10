Why Imam Hassan (AS) never disappointed a needy person?

SHAFAQNA – The second Shia Imam, Hassan ibn Ali Al-Mojtaba (AS) was asked: Why you never disappointed/rejected a needy person? Imam (AS) replied: I myself need God and am hopeful of God’s Favours/Blessings and for this reason I am ashamed to disappoint a needy person whilst I myself am a needy person. I have been accustomed to God’s Blessings, and I have also been accustomed to give away God’s Blessings to the people [1].

[1] Ansabul Ashraf, Vol. 1, Page 319.