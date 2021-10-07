Video: Ayatollah Mohaghegh Damad’s speech at World Religions Conference in Vatican

SHAFAQNA- Ayatollah Mohaghegh Damad’s speech at World Religions Conference in Vatican.

At the invitation of Pope Francis, leaders of all the world’s major religions gathered in the Vatican on Monday, October 4, 2021, to consult with each other and exchange views with world-renowned scientists to issue a practical statement on climate change issues. Ayatollah Mostafa Mohaghegh Damad was also present at the ceremony, and in addition to giving a speech on the environment, he also met with Pope Francis.