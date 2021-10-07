Israeli bulldozers raze Palestinian land South of Nablus

Ghassan Daghlas, who monitors colonial settlement activities in the northern West Bank, said that the Israeli bulldozers have been razing a large tract of land belonging to the villagers of al-Sawiya along all the way to the lands of the nearby town of Yasuf.

The village has been a scene of frequent settler attacks, including chopping down dozens of olive trees on several occasions, as it is the case with other Palestinian villages and towns in Nablus and Salfit districts, which have the largest concentration of colonial settlements.