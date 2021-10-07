Date :Thursday, October 7th, 2021 | Time : 23:38 |ID: 233749 | Print

Photos: Servants of Imam Ridha’s (A.S) shrine mourns on his martyrdom anniversary

/0 Comments/in , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- 

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *