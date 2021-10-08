Allama Sheikh Ali Al-Khatib: Strengthening Iran-Saudi solidarity restores elements of power to Islamic Ummah

SHAFAQNA- “Allama Sheikh Ali Al-Khatib”, Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Islamic Assembly of the Lebanese Shia Muslims, in a speech on the anniversary of the October War, said: The victory of the Arab and Islamic nations in the October war, which was triggered by the two armies of Syria and Egypt, proved that the Arab solidarity based on the strength and unity of armies and nations in the face of the Zionist enemy, is the only way to liberate Arab territories and prevent encroachment on it.

Al-Khatib congratulated the Islamic and Arab Ummah on this day and said: “We are completely sure that the Arab and Islamic armies and the forces and resistance groups in our lands will be able to win the battle for the liberation of Palestine.”

He stressed: “The right way to restore the elements of power in our nation is in strengthening Arab-Islamic solidarity, removing obstacles to this solidarity at the top of which, strengthening solidarity between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Saudi Arabia, activating brotherly relations and cooperation between Lebanon and Syria in countering the siege, threats and challenges, and if the Arabs and the Muslims unite and our goal is jihad and struggle to defend Palestine and destroy the occupying regime, we will surely win.”

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English