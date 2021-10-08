Iran’s FM attends Supreme Assembly of Lebanese Shias

SHAFAQNA- Hossein Amir-Abdollahian attended the Supreme Council of Lebanese Shia Muslims and expressed his condolences on the demise of Abdul Amir Qablan and Parvin Khalili, the wife of Imam Musa Sadr.

Continuing his meetings in Beirut on Thursday night, the Iranian Foreign Minister expressed his condolences on the demise of Abdul Amir Qablan, the Speaker of the Lebanese Shias Supreme Council, and the death of Parvin Khalili, the wife of Imam Musa Sadr.

The ceremony was attended by Ms. Rabab Sadr, sister of Imam Musa Sadr, Hura Sadr, daughter of Imam Musa Sadr, Ahmad Qablan, son of Abdul Amir Qablan and First Mufti of Lebanese Shias, and Ali Khatib, Deputy Speaker of the Supreme Assembly of Lebanese Shia Muslims.

The Supreme Assembly of the Lebanese Shia Muslims was established by Imam Musa Sadr.

