How can love and hatred affect the human being’s soul?

SHAFAQNA – One of those cases that colours the human being’s soul, where the person cannot see correctly, is love and attention. When the human being loves anything, is biased towards it and with love and attachment cannot see that thing as it really is. The opposite to this, is the enmity and the hatred; if the human being hates a thing, that hatred becomes a colour for the human being’s soul, and cannot see that thing as it really is [1].

