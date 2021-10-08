https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/imam-reza4.jpg 187 300 Abbas2 Abbas2 https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/new-logo-s-en-moharam.png Abbas2 Abbas22021-10-08 10:57:042021-10-08 10:57:04Who are the best servants of God according to Imam Ridha (AS)?
Who are the best servants of God according to Imam Ridha (AS)?
SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the eighth Shia Imam, Ali ibn Musa Al-Ridha/reza (AS) who said: The best servants of Allah (SWT) are those who: Whenever they do a good deed, they become happy, and whenever they do a mistake or bad act, they repent (to God). Whenever something is given to them, they are thankful, and whenever they are in difficulty, they remain patient; and whenever they get angry, they forgive [1].
[1] Mosnad Al-Imam Al-Ridha (AS), Vol. 1, Page 284.
