Iraqi elections: Start of particular voting for special groups in Iraq’s early parliamentary elections + Photos

SHAFAQNA- The particular voting process for special groups in Iraq’s early parliamentary elections began this morning (Friday) across the country.

According to the report, special voting includes security forces, the military, displaced persons and prisoners, and their voting is exclusively through biometric cards.

The number of eligible security forces across Iraq reaches 1.75 million voters, and the number of polling stations is 599.

The number of eligible refugees in the Iraqi elections is 120,126 in 86 constituencies. The number of eligible prisoners reaches 676 in six constituencies across Iraq.

Iraqi Army: The special voting security plan goes according to plan

On the other hand, the Iraqi Joint Operations Command announced that the special security plan to ensure the security of the special polls is proceeding according to the schedule.

“The security plan is going according to plan and we will not allow any illegal actions or chaos,” al-Khafaji said.

He stressed: during the special voting process, no traffic ban is imposed.

