Iranian FM: We reached an agreement with Saudi Arabia

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, in an interview with Al-Mayadin this afternoon (Friday) addressed various issues, including the Tehran-Riyadh talks.

“Iran-Saudi Arabia talks are moving in the right direction and we need more talks,” said the Iranian foreign minister.

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian added: “We and Saudi Arabia have reached agreements in some areas and we welcome these talks.”

“Our talks with Saudi Arabia are in the interest of the region. This is a constructive dialogue. “Iran and Saudi Arabia are two important countries and play an important role in stabilizing security in the region,” Amir-Abdollahian said.

“Iran believes that the equation of dialogue and welcome [of others] can have a bright future for the region,” he added.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English