Iranian FM: We reached an agreement with Saudi Arabia

SHAFAQNA- The Iranian Foreign Minister said that we have reached agreements with Saudi Arabia in some issues and we welcome these talks, adding: “Our talks with Saudi Arabia are in the interest of the region. This is a constructive dialogue. Iran and Saudi Arabia are two important countries and play an important role in stabilizing security in the region.”

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, in an interview with Al-Mayadin this afternoon (Friday) addressed various issues, including the Tehran-Riyadh talks.

“Iran-Saudi Arabia talks are moving in the right direction and we need more talks,” said the Iranian foreign minister.

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian added: “We and Saudi Arabia have reached agreements in some areas and we welcome these talks.”

“Our talks with Saudi Arabia are in the interest of the region. This is a constructive dialogue. “Iran and Saudi Arabia are two important countries and play an important role in stabilizing security in the region,” Amir-Abdollahian said.

“Iran believes that the equation of dialogue and welcome [of others] can have a bright future for the region,” he added.

