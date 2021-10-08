Iraq: Withdrawal of American troops from country begins

SHAFAQNA- A spokesman for the Iraqi Armed Forces announced the start of the withdrawal of US troops from the country.

Yahya Rassoul, spokesman for the Iraqi Armed Forces Command, said in a statement: “The withdrawal of US combat troops from Iraq has begun and efforts to complete the withdrawal process will continue until December 31 this year.”

He added: “The withdrawal of these forces will be carried out according to the plan set by the Iraqi Joint Operations Headquarters in cooperation with the International Coalition, according to which the advisory forces will remain in Iraq for training, equipping and exchanging information, and their security will be the responsibility of Iraqi forces.”

Yahya Rassoul also said that there is coordination between the two sides to deliver ammunition and equipment to the Iraqi Armed Forces and to target some of the positions of the ISIS terrorist group using international coalition fighters.

A spokesman for the Iraqi Armed Forces said: “Currently, a number of US combat units are ready to leave the country and relocate outside Iraq.”

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English