Dozens killed in Shia mosque bombing in Afghanistan’s Kunduz

SHAFAQNS-At least 100 people killed and injured in a suicide bombing inside a Shia mosque in Afghanistan during Friday prayers.

Responsibility for the blast, which took place in Kunduz, the capital of the province of the same name in the north-east of the country, was claimed by the Daesh ’s local affiliate, Daesh Khorasan Province (ISKP), which has a long history of attacking Afghanistan’s Shia minority, who make up about 15-20% of the population.

Graphic but unverified images posted on social media showed horrific scenes inside the Gozar-e-Sayed Abad mosque, with bloodied bodies and body parts flung across the inside of the building by the explosion. Other images showed a pall of smoke rising from the mosque, The Guardian reported.