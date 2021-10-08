Iraq: 69% turnout in special Iraqi parliamentary elections+ table

SHAFAQNA- Iraq’s election commission says more than two-thirds of eligible voters will vote in a special early parliamentary election.

The Independent High Electoral Commission (IEC) announced this evening (Friday) that the turnout in the special voting of the military and security forces, refugees, immigrants and prisoners in the early parliamentary elections was close to 69 percent and out of a total of 1,196,124 eligible voters in the process, 821,800 cast their ballots.

According to statistics released by the Iraqi Independent High Electoral Commission, citing reports from the election offices of various provinces, Babylon province with nearly 80 percent and Al-Anbar province with nearly 59 percent, respectively, had the highest and lowest turnout in the special voting in the early parliamentary elections.

The Iraqi Electoral Commission also reported the presence of 3,877 observers and 11,766 representatives of various political currents in the polling stations and the registration of 12 complaints, including six in Erbil province, two in each of Duhok and Diyala provinces and there is a complaint in each of the provinces of Baghdad and Sulaymaniyah during the special voting process for the parliamentary elections.

It should be noted that the special voting process in the Iraqi parliamentary elections was held from 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM local time (7:30 AM to 6:30 PM Tehran time) in 687 Election discuss in the province. According to the Electoral Commission, a total of 1,075,727 military and security forces, with the exception of the Al-Hashd al-Shabi, 120,126 IDPs and 671 prisoners, were eligible to vote.

Meanwhile, the general voting process in the early parliamentary elections in Iraq will take place the day after tomorrow (Sunday) in more than 8,000 Election districts, including 55,000 polling stations, where 3,249 candidates, 109 parties and 21 coalitions are vying for 329 seats in the House of Representatives, and in total, about 24,300,000 people are eligible to vote.

