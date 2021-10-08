More than 200 killed and injured in Shia mosque blast in Kunduz province Afghanistan+ Video

SHAFAQNA- News sources reported an explosion inside a mosque in Afghanistan’s Kunduz province, killing more than 50 people and wounding 150 others.

A total of 167 people were killed and injured in a bomb blast inside a mosque in Afghanistan’s Kunduz province today, a security source said.

Al-Jazeera reported: “Sixty people were killed and 107 others were injured in this explosion.”

Sky News reported that medical sources in Afghanistan say the blast killed at least 50 people and injured more than 140 others.

The bomber struck shortly after noon in front of a mosque in Kunduz province in northern Afghanistan, news sources in Afghanistan said.

Amaj News reported on Twitter: Local sources in Khan Abad, Kunduz, confirmed to Amaj that a deadly explosion had taken place inside a Shia mosque. So far no details are available on the exact number of casualties in the blast.

Russia’s Novosti news agency quoted an eyewitness as saying that a number of people had been taken to hospital from the site of the blast.

The Associated Press reports that at least three people were killed and about 150 were injured in an explosion at the Shia Grand Mosque in Kunduz today.

Iran condemns terrorist attack in Kunduz

A spokesman for Iran’s Foreign Ministry condemned the terrorist attack on a mosque in Kunduz, Afghanistan, and expressed his condolences to the families of the victims of this tragic event.

According to Shafaqna, Saeed Khatibzadeh, spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, today (Friday) expressed his condolences to the families of the victims of this tragic event, following a deadly terrorist attack on a mosque in Kunduz, Afghanistan.

The spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized: “Terrorist acts are condemned in any form and by any party.”

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English