Karzai condemns terrorist attack on Shia mosque in Kunduz

SHAFAQNA- Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai, in response to the terrorist attack on the Shia mosque in Kunduz, called the incident against human and Islamic values.

In a statement issued today, Karzai condemned in the strongest terms the blast on worshipers during Friday prayers in Kunduz Shia mosques, which left many defenseless people martyred and injured.

Referring to the recent terrorist attacks on the Kabul Eid Gah Mosque and a school in Khost, he called the tragedy a violation of all human and Islamic principles and values.

“These actions are the work of those who are the enemies of peace of the Afghan people,” Karzai said in a statement.

Hamid Karzai also expressed his condolences to the families of the victims.

According to the latest statistics, the explosion in the Shia mosque in Kunduz has killed 60 people and injured 107, which is likely to increase the casualties.

No one has yet claimed responsibility for the attacks.

