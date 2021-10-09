https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/fatwa.jpg 300 300 Abbas2 Abbas2 https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/new-logo-s-en-moharam.png Abbas2 Abbas22021-10-09 10:21:542021-10-09 10:21:54What is the ruling on socialising with others for a person who is infected with Corona virus? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer
What is the ruling on socialising with others for a person who is infected with Corona virus? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about socialising with others for a person who is infected with the Corona virus.
Question: Is it allowed for a person who is infected with the Corona virus or has some of the suspected signs of this illness, to socialise with others who do not know about his/her condition?
The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: If there is a significant logical probability that he/she can cause others to get infected with the illness, must avoid this act.
Source: leader.ir
