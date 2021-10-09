What is the ruling on socialising with others for a person who is infected with Corona virus? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about socialising with others for a person who is infected with the Corona virus.

Question: Is it allowed for a person who is infected with the Corona virus or has some of the suspected signs of this illness, to socialise with others who do not know about his/her condition?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: If there is a significant logical probability that he/she can cause others to get infected with the illness, must avoid this act.

Source: leader.ir