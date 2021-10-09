Iraq: Election silence begins across country

SHAFAQNA- Election silence across Iraq began at 6 a.m. today (Saturday), one day before the day of the general early parliamentary elections which is scheduled to be held tomorrow (Sunday).

Accordingly, during the period of Election silence, the propaganda of factions and political parties and their candidates is prohibited until the end of the voting process.

The Iraqi people will elect a new 329-member parliament tomorrow (Sunday).

In this election, the candidates are competing for 329 seats, of that, 83 seats, or 25 percent of the total, are reserved for women and nine for the country’s minorities, which are distributed among Christians, Shabaks, Sabeans, Yazidis and Philistine Kurds.

The number of candidates in this election reaches more than 3240 people, including 950 women, which is less than half of the number of women who ran in the 2018 elections.

There are also 789 independent candidates in the election, and the rest are distributed within lists of political parties and coalitions. Meanwhile, the country’s election commission has disqualified dozens of candidates.

The particular voting process for special groups in Iraq, which included security forces, refugees and prisoners, took place yesterday.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English