Etiquettes of Giving Alms: Commentary on the Quran (Chapter 2:266-267) By: Mohammad Sobhanie

Commentary on the Quran (Chapter 2:266-267)

By: Mohammad Sobhanie

Etiquettes of Giving Alms

بِسْمِ اللَّـهِ الرَّحْمَـٰنِ الرَّحِيمِ

أَيَوَدُّ أَحَدُكُمْ أَن تَكُونَ لَهُ جَنَّةٌ مِّن نَّخِيلٍ وَأَعْنَابٍ تَجْرِي مِن تَحْتِهَا الْأَنْهَارُ لَهُ فِيهَا مِن كُلِّ الثَّمَرَاتِ وَأَصَابَهُ الْكِبَرُ وَلَهُ ذُرِّيَّةٌ ضُعَفَاءُ فَأَصَابَهَا إِعْصَارٌ فِيهِ نَارٌ فَاحْتَرَقَتْ ۗ كَذَٰلِكَ يُبَيِّنُ اللَّهُ لَكُمُ الْآيَاتِ لَعَلَّكُمْ تَتَفَكَّرُونَ ﴿٢٦٦﴾

2:266 Would any of you wish to have a garden with date-palms and vines, with rivers flowing underneath, and all kinds of fruits for him therein, while he is stricken with old age, and his children are weak (not able to look after themselves), then it is hit with a fiery tornado so that it is burnt? Thus, Allah clarifies His Ayat (proofs, evidence, verses) to you that you may give thought.

Commentary: The verse depicts a garden with a clump of palm trees and grapevines. Streams of freshwater irrigate the garden’s trees, and tree branches cover the garden from the sun’s rays with dense leaves, like a canopy. The garden provides a steady, reliable income to its owner, an older man with many feeble young children. Suddenly, a fire with a strong wind burns the garden to the ground and leaves this owner destitute with no source of income to support himself and his family at his old age. This tragedy happens when he is the most vulnerable and truly needs the income to sustain himself and his family. Had he been young or did not have young and feeble children, he would not have felt the effects of this tragedy as profoundly.

The parable of those who give alms and then destroy its reward through displaying hypocrisy, reproach, or harassment of the recipient of the donations is like the garden owner mentioned above. When they need their rewards to count for their good deeds on the Day of Judgment, they will realize that hypocrisy, criticism, and harassment towards their alms’ beneficiaries have turned their charitable rewards to ashes.

In particular, the verse states, “Would any of you like to have a garden of palm trees and grapevines (أَيَوَدُّ أَحَدُكُمْ أَن تَكُونَ لَهُ جَنَّةٌ مِّن نَّخِيلٍ وَأَعْنَابٍ) underneath of its branches which rivers flow (تَجْرِي مِن تَحْتِهَا الْأَنْهَارُ) – in it (the garden) for him is of all kinds of the fruits (لَهُ فِيهَا مِن كُلِّ الثَّمَرَاتِ). But he is afflicted with old age and has weak children (وَأَصَابَهُ الْكِبَرُ وَلَهُ ذُرِّيَّةٌ ضُعَفَاءُ). Then it is hit by a tornado containing fire (فَأَصَابَهَا إِعْصَارٌ فِيهِ نَارٌ) and is burned (فَاحْتَرَقَتْ). Thus does Allah make clear to you [His] verses that you might give thought (كَذَٰلِكَ يُبَيِّنُ اللَّهُ لَكُمُ الْآيَاتِ لَعَلَّكُمْ تَتَفَكَّرُونَ).”

The Etiquettes of Giving Alms

يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا أَنفِقُوا مِن طَيِّبَاتِ مَا كَسَبْتُمْ وَمِمَّا أَخْرَجْنَا لَكُم مِّنَ الْأَرْضِ ۖ وَلَا تَيَمَّمُوا الْخَبِيثَ مِنْهُ تُنفِقُونَ وَلَسْتُم بِآخِذِيهِ إِلَّا أَن تُغْمِضُوا فِيهِ ۚ وَاعْلَمُوا أَنَّ اللَّهَ غَنِيٌّ حَمِيدٌ ‎﴿٢٦٧﴾

2:267 O you who have believed, spend from the good things which you have (legally) earned and from that which We have produced for you from the earth (from mines, minerals, agricultural produce, trees, and plants). And do not aim to spend in charity the worthless things while you would not take it [yourself] except with closed eyes. And know that Allah is Free of need and Praiseworthy.

Commentary: The verse states that one should donate from the best part of what he intends to give in alms: the best part of his harvest, the best of his household items, the best of his clothes, etc. Getting rid of used and unwanted items does not nurture the virtue of generosity and spiritual perfection in the donor’s heart. Furthermore, giving away worthless and obsolete property is an insult and humiliation to the needy who, despite their poverty, may hold high positions in terms of their faith and humanity.

The verse states, “O you who have believed, spend from the good thing which you have (legally) earned” (يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا أَنفِقُوا مِن طَيِّبَاتِ مَا كَسَبْتُمْ). Also, spend “from that which We have produced for you from the earth.” (وَمِمَّا أَخْرَجْنَا لَكُم مِّنَ الْأَرْضِ). The latter sentence refers to livestock and agricultural products that we harvest from the land. The word “at-tayyib” (الطیب) means pure and “al-khabīth” (الخبیث) means impure. “Pure” refers to both outward and inward purity. Outward purity refers to the quality and having value for consumption, and inner purity refers to legally acquired wealth.

The verse emphasizes “And do not aim to spend in charity the worthless thing” (وَلَا تَيَمَّمُوا الْخَبِيثَ مِنْهُ تُنفِقُونَ) “while you would not take it yourselves unless with closed eyes (reluctantly)” (وَلَسْتُم بِآخِذِيهِ إِلَّا أَن تُغْمِضُوا فِيهِ).

Giving goods that we are reluctant to accept has two implications: 1) The needy and poor people are inferior to us, which is against the spirit of brotherhood in Islam, and 2) The intention of charity was not to gain the pleasure of Allah (SWT). How could God be pleased with us when we humiliate His servants by giving him our blemished properties? Whatever we have belongs to God, and we are merely custodians of His wealth.

The verse’s end states, “And know that Allah is Free of need and Praiseworthy ” (وَاعْلَمُوا أَنَّ اللَّهَ غَنِيٌّ حَمِيدٌ). That is, He is rich in every way; not only does He not need our alms, but He has given us all blessings. Therefore, He is worthy of all praise.