Office of Grand Ayatollah Sistani strongly condemns massacre of Kunduz mosque: Muslim countries and international community left homeless nation of Afghanistan alone

SHAFAQNA- The office of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani issued an important statement following the tragedy of the explosion of the Kunduz mosque and the martyrdom and wounding of a large number of Shia Muslims.

According to Shafaqna, the text of the statement is as follows:

In the Name of God, the Most Compassionate, the Most Merciful

Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un

Honorable and oppressed people of Afghanistan

Assalamu alaikum wa rahmatullahi wa barakatuhu

With a heart full of pain and sorrow, while condemning yesterday’s crime of the Kunduz Mo’menin Mosque, we offer our deep condolences to you dear ones on the martyrdom and injury of dozens of innocent worshipers of this mosque, and we ask God Almighty for patience for the bereaved families and immediate healing for the injured.

It is with regret and disbelief that the Muslim countries and the international community have left the innocent nation of Afghanistan alone and have practically allowed more of the innocent believers of this country to be targeted by the criminal attacks of extremist and ruthless groups.

In these difficult circumstances, we invite you, dear ones, to observe national unity and solidarity more than before, and to find a way to protect civilians from the oppression and crime of terrorist groups, and to take appropriate measures to prevent the recurrence of such a catastrophe in mosques and public gatherings.

We ask God Almighty the honor and esteem for the great nation of Afghanistan.

The Office of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani – Najaf Ashraf