Iran Syria discuss the developments in Afghanistan, Yemen and Iraq

Amirabdollahian made the remarks in a meeting with the Syrian President Bashar Assad in the Syrian capital.

Both sides exchanged views on bilateral relations and regional developments, as well as international issues.

The officials also discussed the developments in Afghanistan, Yemen, and Iraq, as well as Syria.

He termed the extensive communication and meetings between the high-profile officials of the two states as showing the depth of the mutual ties, congratulating Syria on its political, international, and field victories.

Iran is in contact with all groups in Afghanistan, including the Taliban, and invites them to form an inclusive government, he underlined.

The Syrian president, for his part, said that the US exit from Afghanistan proves the emergence of new axes and the decline of the Western axis.

We could hold the presidential elections successfully, he further noted.

The regional states and Afghanistan’s neighbors know that the US does not hold account for its measures and policies in Afghanistan, he pointed out.

Iran has the capability and should enter into negotiations with its neighbors and other states in order for Afghanistan to succeed, he said, adding that the Americans are after creating division among Afghanistan’s neighbors.