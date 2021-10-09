Novosti: Number of victims of explosion of Shia mosque in Afghanistan has increased

SHAFAQNA- The death toll from a terrorist attack on a Shia mosque in Kunduz on Friday has risen to 46, a source at the Afghan Ministry of Health said.

The source also stated that the number of injured in this terrorist attack has reached 143 people.

The source told Russia’s Novosti news agency that according to the latest data, 46 people were killed and 143 others were injured in the blast.

Some media outlets have reported that 60 people were killed and more than 100 were injured in the blast.

The blast was caused by a suicide bomber, news media reported.

