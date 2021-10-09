https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/D9BDACD1-8E2A-43DD-8C45-711765C428F4.jpeg 304 540 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/new-logo-s-en-moharam.png asadian2021-10-09 19:32:592021-10-09 19:46:48Novosti: Number of victims of explosion of Shia mosque in Afghanistan has increased
Novosti: Number of victims of explosion of Shia mosque in Afghanistan has increased
SHAFAQNA- The death toll from a terrorist attack on a Shia mosque in Kunduz on Friday has risen to 46, a source at the Afghan Ministry of Health said.
The source also stated that the number of injured in this terrorist attack has reached 143 people.
The source told Russia’s Novosti news agency that according to the latest data, 46 people were killed and 143 others were injured in the blast.
Some media outlets have reported that 60 people were killed and more than 100 were injured in the blast.
The blast was caused by a suicide bomber, news media reported.
This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!