Date :Saturday, October 9th, 2021

Germany: Cologne to allow public call to prayer

SHAFAQNA- The municipality  in the western German city of Cologne has decided to allow public Muslim call to prayer on Friday.

Cologne Mayor Henriette Reker said that the decision came in response to requests, calling it “a sign of mutual acceptance of religion”, according to Anadolu. “Our Muslim citizens are an integral part of our city. Hearing the call to prayer alongside church bells in our city shows that diversity is valued in Cologne and that diversity is experienced here,” the mayor said.

Under the pilot scheme’s rules, the azan must last no longer than 10 minutes and the volume must be monitored, with each mosque assigning an individual to receive queries from the public and log complaints, The New Arab reported.

