Ayatollah Safi Golpayegani reacts to massacre of Shia Muslims in Kunduz

The full text of the Supreme Religious Authority’s message is as follows:

In the Name of God, the Most Compassionate, the Most Merciful

“And they resented them not except because they believed in Allah, the Exalted in Might, the Praiseworthy…” (Verse 8, Surah Al-Buruj)

I offer my deepest condolences to Hazrat Vali-e-Asr Ajal Allah Farjah Al-Sharif and the bereaved families for the brutal crimes committed on Friday in the Kunduz Mosque in Afghanistan which led to the martyrdom of many worshipers and innocent people.

Do not governments hear the call for the oppression of the displaced and the homeless Afghan brothers and sisters who live in the worst conditions in the deserts and mountains in this cold season and are deprived of basic facilities !?

Do not the international community, which considers itself a supporter of the deprived and oppressed, see the looting of terrorists and the burning of the homes of defenseless people !?

Do not they see that every day and every night, a large number of people are martyred by a group of ignorant people who are far from humanity?!

Why aren’t the United Nations and the international community doing their serious job !!?

If they can not or do not want to condemn their shameful and inhumane acts and use the weapon of silence in favor of the killers, at least they should not support them!

I call on the independent governments and the freedom-seeking people of the world not to allow this inhuman group to continue its horrific crimes, and I call on all those whose human conscience is awakened, especially the brothers and sisters of faith, to help the oppressed and looted people of Afghanistan as much as they can at this time, and to rush to the aid of the displaced and homeless people, and to fulfill their human and religious duty.

And peace be upon all the worshipers of God Almighty

2th Rabi al-Awwal, 1443 A.H

‌Lotfollah Safi Golpaygani

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English