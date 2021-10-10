Serious warning by Al-Aqsa Mosque orator regarding “Silent Worship” of Jews in this holy place

SHAFAQNA- Sheikh Ekrima Sabrii, the preacher of Al-Aqsa Mosque, called the issuance of a permit for Jewish worship services in the mosque an opportunity for illegal entrance of Israelis.

Palestine Today news website quoted him as saying: “The silent worship of the Jews will pave the way for their complete domination of Al-Aqsa Mosque in order to achieve the goal of dividing the time and place they seek.”

“Legal support for the Zionists in this matter will allow them to enter Al-Aqsa Mosque without coordination, which will be a rape against Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Muslims,” ​​he added.

Sabrii also said that the Israeli regime has been seeking to dominate Al-Aqsa Mosque for years and has now taken advantage of the negligence of Arab and Islamic countries.

In the end, he called on all Arab and Islamic countries to put pressure on Israel and preserve the sanctity of the place of Meeraj of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English