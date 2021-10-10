🔴 Latest news from Iraqi parliamentary elections

SHAFAQNA- The general voting process in Iraq’s early parliamentary elections began this morning (Sunday) across the country.

Iraqi PM after casting his ballot: Tomorrow we will announce a major security breakthrough

The Iraqi Prime Minister cast his ballot at a polling station in Baghdad this morning. After voting, Mustafa Al-Kazemi addressed the hesitant people to participate in the elections and said: “Choose the ones you deem appropriate. Tomorrow we will announce a major security achievement.”

“I preferred to be the first voter today. We have to work on change and this is an opportunity to achieve it. We kept our promises to the people,” he told reporters as he cast his ballot at a school in Baghdad. Al-Kazemi addressed those he called hesitant to run in the elections, saying: “Trust in God and choose those you deem appropriate. Iraqis should come out of their homes and choose to change the situation in Iraq and its future. This is our opportunity to change reality.”

He added: “Tomorrow you will hear about a great security achievement that we do not want to reveal today because of the impact on the election process.” Emphasizing that we need wise leadership in the coming term, the Iraqi Prime Minister said: “The electoral security situation will be excellent and we have prepared all the conditions for the success of the Electoral Commission.” He announced the success of the reform of the so-called white paper and the addition of $ 12 billion to the country’s foreign exchange reserves, and said: Your vote is valuable and you should not miss the opportunity to change.

Advisor to Iraqi PM: Presence of people in polling stations is widespread

Hussein Al-Hindawi, the Iraqi Prime Minister’s Adviser on elections, announced today (Sunday) the widespread turnout at the ballot boxes. Referring to the complete facilities and equipment, he stated that the Election Commission has provided favorable conditions in the constituencies. “The presence of our compatriots at the ballot boxes is extensive,” Al-Hindawi said, adding that the commission is working in all polling stations and that the apparatus is acting well. Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kazemi cast his ballot in one of the constituencies.

Participation of prominent Iraqi religious and political figures in elections of the country+ Photos

Prominent political and religious figures cast their ballots in the parliamentary elections. “Abdul Mahdi Karbalaei”, the Representative of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani, cast his ballot. Faleh Al-Fayadh, head of the popular mobilization organization, and Hadi Al-Amiri, Head of the Fat’h Coalition, also cast their ballots. On the other hand, “Nichervan Barzani”, the Head of the Iraqi Kurdistan Region, also cast his ballot by going to one of the polling stations. Other Iraqi personalities, such as Nachiravan Barzani, Masroor Barzani and Qais Khazali, also voted in the early hours of voting.

Candidates are vying for 329 seats, including 83 seats for women, which accounts for 25 percent of the total. Nine of these seats are reserved for the country’s minorities, which are distributed among Christians, Shabaks, Sabeins, Yazidis and Philistine Kurds. The number of candidates in this election reaches more than 3240 candidates, including 951 women, which is less than half of the number of women who ran in the 2018 elections.

There are also 789 independent candidates in the election, and the rest are distributed within the lists of political parties and coalitions. Of the approximately 25 million Iraqi voters, about 21 million are eligible to vote, including only those with long-term biometric ballots and short-term ballots.