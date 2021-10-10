https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/fatwa.jpg 300 300 Abbas2 Abbas2 https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/new-logo-s-en-moharam.png Abbas2 Abbas22021-10-10 10:20:582021-10-10 10:20:58Is it allowed to change a taken vow? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer
Is it allowed to change a taken vow? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about changing a taken vow (Nadhr).
Question: In the current Corona situation, instead of yearly vow for Muharram, can the equal amount of money be calculated and paid to charity organisations instead?
The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: If the Nadhr Sermon has not been recited in correct manner verbally, there is no problem to change or transfer when fulfilling the vow.
Source: leader.ir
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!