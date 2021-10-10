Date :Sunday, October 10th, 2021 | Time : 10:20 |ID: 234021 | Print

Is it allowed to change a taken vow? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about changing a taken vow (Nadhr).

Question: In the current Corona situation, instead of yearly vow for Muharram, can the equal amount of money be calculated and paid to charity organisations instead?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: If the Nadhr Sermon has not been recited in correct manner verbally, there is no problem to change or transfer when fulfilling the vow.

Source: leader.ir

