Is it allowed to change a taken vow? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about changing a taken vow (Nadhr).

Question: In the current Corona situation, instead of yearly vow for Muharram, can the equal amount of money be calculated and paid to charity organisations instead?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: If the Nadhr Sermon has not been recited in correct manner verbally, there is no problem to change or transfer when fulfilling the vow.

Source: leader.ir