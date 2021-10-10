Ayatollah Khamenei :The tragic death of people praying in a mosque in Kunduz has grieved us

SHAFAQNA-Following the tragic explosion in a mosque in Kunduz province in Afghanistan and a large number of praying people losing their lives, Ayatollah Khamenei emphasized punishment of those involved in these terrible crime and the need to prevent such disasters. The text of the message of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution is as follows:

In the Name of God, the Beneficent, the Merciful

The bitter and tragic explosion in the mosque of Khanabad region in Kunduz, which led to the loss of the lives of a large number of the praying believers, has grieved us. The Afghan officials in our neighboring, brother country are seriously expected to punish the bloodthirsty perpetrators of this major crime and take all measures to prevent the reoccurrence of such tragedies. I ask God to bestow His blessings upon and elevate the position of the martyrs of this event and ask for urgent healing of the injured and patience and peace for their relatives and survivors.

Sayyid Ali Khamenei