USA: Bronx Islamic Cultural Center reopens after 12 years

SHAFAQNA- The Islamic Cultural Center in NY’s Bronx reopened Saturday following fire 12 years ago, according to News 12. The center is three times bigger than the original. It has two new prayer rooms, a basement for recreational activities and a third floor for an office space. The rooms can hold up to 500 people during prayer time.

Members of the center tell News 12 the project was made possible by funding from the community members and hope to draw Muslim communities for generations to come. Bronx Islamic Cultural Center was established in 1999, about ten years ago to fulfill the religious obligations of the West African Muslims in the county of the Bronx.